Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Rehan Jaffer Purchases 275,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00.

SIX stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

