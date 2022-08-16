Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

