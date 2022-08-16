Sonen Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after buying an additional 1,203,658 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $436.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

