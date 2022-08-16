SP Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

