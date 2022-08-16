Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Paul Blom Sells 8,000 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,859.63.
Spin Master Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TOY opened at C$48.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.10.
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
