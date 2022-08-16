Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Paul Blom Sells 8,000 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,859.63.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TOY opened at C$48.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.10.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spin Master Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.91.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

