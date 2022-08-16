STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,520,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after buying an additional 235,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

