Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Standex International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.