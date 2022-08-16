Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

