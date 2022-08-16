State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 672 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 2,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avista by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $404,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AVA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

