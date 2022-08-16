State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 732,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Procore Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,324. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

