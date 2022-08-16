State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $5,933,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $5,021,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

