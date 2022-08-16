State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,331 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

BRKL opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

