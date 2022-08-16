State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AZEK to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

