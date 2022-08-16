State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 306 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in PriceSmart by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $5,066,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

