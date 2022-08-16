State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Innoviva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

INVA stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

