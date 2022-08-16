State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,431 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.