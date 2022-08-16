State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

