State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CRVL stock opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.71. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,852,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,920 shares in the company, valued at $74,852,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,075 shares of company stock worth $11,401,353. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

