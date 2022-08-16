State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

