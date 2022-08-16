State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

