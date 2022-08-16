State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $751,000 Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.