State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $799,000 Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
BellRing Brands Stock Performance
NYSE BRBR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
