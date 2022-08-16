State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $864,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Playtika were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Playtika Trading Down 1.6 %

Playtika Profile

PLTK stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.