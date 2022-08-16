State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $867,000 Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 72.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.1 %

RAMP stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

