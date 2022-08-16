State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $907,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

