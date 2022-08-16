State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $920,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $583,189 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

