State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $928,000 Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

