State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $944,000 Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skillz were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Skillz by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

