State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $948,000 Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iStar were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE STAR opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

