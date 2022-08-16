State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $975,000 Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

