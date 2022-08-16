State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

