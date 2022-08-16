State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

