State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. abrdn plc increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.4 %

ELF stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,887,372.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,954. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.