State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $3,999,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

