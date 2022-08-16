State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,165 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 66,146 shares of company stock worth $5,560,616. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

