State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Morphic were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

