State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Jamf by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 14,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 984,180 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

