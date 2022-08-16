State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $14,748,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $6,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ONL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

