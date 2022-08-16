State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARCB opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.



