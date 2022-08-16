State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

BCRX opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.