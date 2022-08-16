State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,230 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

