State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,740 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

