State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 231 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LCI Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE LCII opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.