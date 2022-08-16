State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,390 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

