State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,420 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

