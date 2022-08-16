State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,770 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

