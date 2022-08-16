State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,949 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

BKE opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

