State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,060 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after buying an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

