State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,430 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

