State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 40,318 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,318 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Textainer Group by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Textainer Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

